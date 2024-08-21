W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock traded up $17.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $980.25. The stock had a trading volume of 200,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,493. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.41 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $937.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $951.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,017.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

