Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given a C$29.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$29.00 target price by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
