Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given a C$29.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$29.00 target price by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

TSE:WJX traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,853. The firm has a market capitalization of C$533.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. Wajax has a one year low of C$23.15 and a one year high of C$34.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

