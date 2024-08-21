Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Lowered by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,245,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,407,781. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -14.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

