Walken Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. Walken has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1.92 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Walken has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One Walken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 894,829,756 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

