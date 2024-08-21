Walmart Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMT. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $74.56 on Monday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $599.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 192.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 189.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,970,613 shares of company stock valued at $723,987,410 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

