Wanchain Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.78 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00038559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,177,176 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.