Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Up to $13.46

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $13.79. Warby Parker shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 36,824 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Warby Parker Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49.

In other news, Director Bradley E. Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $267,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722. 26.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 1,013.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,136 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,030 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $12,034,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after acquiring an additional 607,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

