Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WCN. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.28.

Shares of WCN opened at $182.50 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $183.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

In related news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $592,392,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after buying an additional 1,320,933 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,240,000 after buying an additional 809,914 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,188,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,438,000 after buying an additional 630,685 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,715,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,641,000 after buying an additional 509,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

