Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WCN. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WCN opened at $182.50 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $183.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $592,392,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after buying an additional 1,320,933 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,240,000 after buying an additional 809,914 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,188,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,438,000 after buying an additional 630,685 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,715,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,641,000 after buying an additional 509,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.