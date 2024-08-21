Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PAI opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.