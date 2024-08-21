Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 3rd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DMO opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

