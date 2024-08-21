WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $4.81 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $268,998.85 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00104547 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 301.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

