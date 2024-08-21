WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 stock remained flat at $25.45 during trading on Wednesday. 8,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $27.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22.
