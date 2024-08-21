Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s current price.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $137.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,862 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,439. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $33,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

