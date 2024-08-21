Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.75 Per Share

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.51. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WTAN stock opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 256.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 957.14 and a beta of 0.73. Witan Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 209 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 277 ($3.60).

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

