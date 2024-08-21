Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.75 Per Share

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.51. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Witan Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of WTAN stock opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 256.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 957.14 and a beta of 0.73. Witan Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 209 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 277 ($3.60).
About Witan Investment Trust
