Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.090–0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.7 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q1 guidance to $(1.09)-$(0.90) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 2.6 %

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

WOLF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. 7,728,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.60. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

