Wolverine World Wide (WWW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) in the last few weeks:

8/16/2024 – Wolverine World Wide was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2024 – Wolverine World Wide was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Wolverine World Wide had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Wolverine World Wide had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Wolverine World Wide was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

NYSE WWW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 198,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

Get Wolverine World Wide Inc alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.20 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $81,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.