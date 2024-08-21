XML Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VYMI traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.56. 201,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,067. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.