XML Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $15.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,438,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,705. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.43.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

