XML Financial LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.69. 7,629,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,625,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.70. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

