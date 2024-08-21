XML Financial LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,995 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,024,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 188,925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.85. 2,410,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

