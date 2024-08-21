XML Financial LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,111,000 after buying an additional 363,551 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Sirius XM by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,559,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 218,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 143,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 25.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after buying an additional 768,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,472,274 shares of company stock worth $4,638,616 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,645,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,580,135. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.