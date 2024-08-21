XML Financial LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. 491,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,396. The company has a quick ratio of 392.62, a current ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $780.13 million, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.87). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -217.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KREF. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

