XML Financial LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $1,839,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.85. 11,747,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,146,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average is $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

