XML Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Adobe by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 206,189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $565.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.60. The stock has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

