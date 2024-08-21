XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Cut to $7.60 by Analysts at Citigroup

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $8.30 to $7.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPeng from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

XPeng Stock Performance

NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,916,618. XPeng has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $19.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.76.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. Research analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in XPeng by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in XPeng by 9,123.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 815,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 806,293 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,550 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,221,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 765,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

