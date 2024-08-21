Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Teradyne in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

TER stock opened at $131.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Teradyne by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 426,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Teradyne by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 335,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,887,000 after buying an additional 50,156 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

