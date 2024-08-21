Zacks Research Comments on General Dynamics Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $3.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.20 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $295.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.73. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

