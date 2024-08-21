Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Chemours in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $18.21 on Monday. Chemours has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chemours by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,628 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,634 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Chemours by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,009,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,213,000 after buying an additional 1,347,710 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 91.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,476,000 after buying an additional 1,263,875 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,171,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

