Zacks Research Weighs in on Ball Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ball in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BALL. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Ball Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BALL opened at $63.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63. Ball has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Ball announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Institutional Trading of Ball

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ball by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ball by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 75,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Ball by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

