Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on FibroBiologics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBLG)

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for FibroBiologics in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for FibroBiologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

Shares of FBLG opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. FibroBiologics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBLG. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at about $668,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth $115,000.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

