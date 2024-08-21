Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on FibroBiologics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBLG)

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for FibroBiologics in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for FibroBiologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.
FibroBiologics Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of FBLG opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. FibroBiologics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $55.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroBiologics
About FibroBiologics
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
