ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.01 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $23.82.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.24%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

