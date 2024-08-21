Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.290-5.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.29-5.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,024,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,700. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $75.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,887,868. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

