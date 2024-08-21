Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.290-1.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.290-5.320 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,024,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,700. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.22.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $283,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,887,868 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

