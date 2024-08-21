ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $19.80

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $20.41. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 245,948 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 437.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,889,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,773 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $77,857,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,428,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,190,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,195 shares during the period. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,986 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.