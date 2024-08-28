12,000 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Purchased by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,298.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 2,638,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,184,358. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

