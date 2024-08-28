Agape ATP Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, August 30th (NASDAQ:ATPC)

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, August 30th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th.

Agape ATP Stock Down 29.5 %

ATPC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 8,865,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,776. Agape ATP has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 173.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.90%.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

