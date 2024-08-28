AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, a growth of 162.2% from the July 31st total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AWF remained flat at $11.11 during trading on Wednesday. 132,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,758. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $11.17.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
