AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, a growth of 162.2% from the July 31st total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWF remained flat at $11.11 during trading on Wednesday. 132,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,758. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,656 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,948 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

