Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Durante & Waters LLC

Durante & Waters LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 11,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,177,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,189,111. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average is $165.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

