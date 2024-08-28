American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,443 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.95. 1,931,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.30. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $256.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

