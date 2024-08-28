Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Up 4.2%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.48 and last traded at $72.26. Approximately 151,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 454,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.38.

ACLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 0.23.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $691,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,335.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 21,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,542,166.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,877 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $691,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $371,335.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx in the second quarter worth $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth $51,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx in the second quarter worth $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Arcellx by 50.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth $209,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

