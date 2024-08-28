Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,110 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of American Express by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,182 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.19 and a 200-day moving average of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $256.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.