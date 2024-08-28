Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in American Tower by 11.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 46,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 4.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in American Tower by 22.4% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.16. The stock had a trading volume of 921,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,045. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

