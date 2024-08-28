Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $476,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ET traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,037,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,520,954. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

