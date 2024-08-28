Atomi Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,405,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,919. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.