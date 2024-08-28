AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $40.84 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,960 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of PulteGroup worth $40,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 94.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 551.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.00. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $136.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.