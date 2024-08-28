AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 2,632 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.58% of CF Industries worth $79,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,145,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after buying an additional 630,264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after buying an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 137.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after buying an additional 335,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,702. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

