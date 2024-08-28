AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 71,357 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,251,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 71,357 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.9% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $328,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,593,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,572. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.87 and its 200-day moving average is $273.18.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.