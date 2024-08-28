Bailard Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.12. 829,181 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average is $165.63. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

