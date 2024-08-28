Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$20.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.