Bensler LLC Purchases 2,488 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bensler LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.49.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,372 shares of company stock valued at $118,440,693 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.19. 1,733,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,666. The company has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

